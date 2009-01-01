ranchmagazine.com

Animals & Nature

Published September & October 2015

Thank you to all who participated in this year’s Photo Contest. Look for winning photos from the Animals and Nature and Youth categories in the October 2015 magazine. Also, we will be using winning photos and non-winning photos alike throughout the coming year in the magazine and in our second publication, Meat Goat Monthly News.

Many of the photos were excellent in both subject matter and composition and could have placed. It’s just that there were a limited number of winning slots.

Entries were judged on a weighted point system with points awarded by each of our judges independently. Points were tallied and winning entries were ranked by total points awarded. Photos this year were judged by professional photographer Jim Bean of Jim Bean Professional Photography in San Angelo, and by four members of the magazine staff. Once again this year we included the opinion of Texas Sheep and Goat Raisers Association Executive Secretary Sandy Whittley.

The photo used on the cover of the September 2015 Ranch & Rural Living magazine was First Place winner in the Rural Life and Landscape category. Congratulations to the winners and all participants in the annual Ranch & Rural Living Photo Contest. Presented here are the winning entries in the annual contest for 2015.



People



1st Place People. Photo by Jessie Sarrazin, Livingston, Montana.

2nd Place (tie) People. Photo by Connie Thompson, Pollok, Texas.

2nd Place (tie) People. Photo by Dawn Brown, Brenham, Texas.

3rd Place People. Photo by Carolyn Miller, Fort Davis, Texas.

Hon. Mention People. Photo by Lauren Dierking, Blackburn, Missouri.





Rural Life and Landscape



1st Place Rural Life and Landscape. Photo by Sara Farthing, Iron Mountain, Wyoming.

2nd Place Rural Life and Landscape. Photo by Jessie Sarrazin, Livingston, Montana.

3rd Place Rural Life and Landscape. Photo by Sara Farthing, Iron Mountain, Wyoming.

Hon. Mention Rural Life and Landscape. Photo by Cassandra Kvols, Laurel, Nebraska.





Youth



1st Place Youth. Photo by Aaron Shaver, age 17, Staunton, Virginia.

2nd Place Yough. Photo by Emily Nordhues, age 14, Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

3rd Place Youth. Photo by Katelyn Dunn, age 16, Ballinger, Texas.

Hon. Mention People. Photo by Margaret-Zuberbueler, age 10, Comstock, Texas.



