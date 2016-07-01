ranchmagazine.com

Visitors Can Drive a Tank, Hunt Exotic Game or Just
Enjoy the Outdoors at Ox Ranch in Southwest Texas
By Gary Cutrer
July 2016
Ox Ranch near Uvalde in southwest Texas is a playground, a place where both the staff and owner enjoy exotic animals, nature, history, hunting and water sports recreation, and they are enthusiastic about sharing their playground with visitors. Rock and roll star, hunter and gun rights spokesman Ted Nugent enjoys hunting there and celebrates his birthday on the ranch each year with a big party.
Hunters from all over the country and from Europe as well have made the trek to Ox Ranch to hunt exotic game and enjoy the comfortable accommodations, which include fully furnished luxury antique log cabins as well as an impressive hunting lodge.
Firepower Tours
The newest addition at Ox Ranch is a rather “explosive” one. A couple of years ago ranch owner Brent Oxley purchased with his stepfather, Todd DeGidio, a working World War II tank. DeGidio has a military background and was a Green Beret during the Reagan administration, thus his keen interest in all things military. One tank led to another and soon the ranch became known as the place to go to experience driving a tank.
With the construction of a “command center,” a tank barn to house the tanks, guns and other equipment they’ve acquired, DeGidio, Oxley and ranch manager/CEO Tony Harden have decided to offer the tank driving and firing experience to anyone willing to pay for it. A new website with details about the tank and weapon adventures offered by the ranch went live in late May. It is DriveTanks.com.