ranchmagazine.com

Texas Playground Visitors Can Drive a Tank, Hunt Exotic Game or Just

Enjoy the Outdoors at Ox Ranch in Southwest Texas By Gary Cutrer

July 2016

Ox Ranch near Uvalde in southwest Texas is a playground, a place where both the staff and owner enjoy exotic animals, nature, history, hunting and water sports recreation, and they are enthusiastic about sharing their playground with visitors. Rock and roll star, hunter and gun rights spokesman Ted Nugent enjoys hunting there and celebrates his birthday on the ranch each year with a big party. Hunters from all over the country and from Europe as well have made the trek to Ox Ranch to hunt exotic game and enjoy the comfortable accommodations, which include fully furnished luxury antique log cabins as well as an impressive hunting lodge. Firepower Tours The newest addition at Ox Ranch is a rather “explosive” one. A couple of years ago ranch owner Brent Oxley purchased with his stepfather, Todd DeGidio, a working World War II tank. DeGidio has a military background and was a Green Beret during the Reagan administration, thus his keen interest in all things military. One tank led to another and soon the ranch became known as the place to go to experience driving a tank. With the construction of a “command center,” a tank barn to house the tanks, guns and other equipment they’ve acquired, DeGidio, Oxley and ranch manager/CEO Tony Harden have decided to offer the tank driving and firing experience to anyone willing to pay for it. A new website with details about the tank and weapon adventures offered by the ranch went live in late May. It is DriveTanks.com.

Published September & October 2015 Thank you to all who participated in this year’s Photo Contest. Look for winning photos from the Animals and Nature and Youth categories in the October 2015 magazine. Also, we will be using winning photos and non-winning photos alike throughout the coming year in the magazine and in our second publication, Meat Goat Monthly News. Many of the photos were excellent in both subject matter and composition and could have placed. It’s just that there were a limited number of winning slots. Entries were judged on a weighted point system with points awarded by each of our judges independently. Points were tallied and winning entries were ranked by total points awarded. Photos this year were judged by professional photographer Jim Bean of Jim Bean Professional Photography in San Angelo, and by four members of the magazine staff. Once again this year we included the opinion of Texas Sheep and Goat Raisers Association Executive Secretary Sandy Whittley. The photo used on the cover of the September 2015 Ranch & Rural Living magazine was First Place winner in the Rural Life and Landscape category. Congratulations to the winners and all participants in the annual Ranch & Rural Living Photo Contest. Presented here are the winning entries in the annual contest for 2015.

By Barbara Barton Published February 2015

What is our West Texas culture, and is it changing? According to Mirriam-Webster, “Culture includes the beliefs, social forms, and customs of a particular society, group or place.” It can also be the characteristic features of everyday existence shared by a people. I would like to discuss the traits we West Texans share. In the 1800s when our area of the state began to be populated with ranchers, the men on horseback chasing the bawling cows only saw their neighbors at branding time. Cattle drifted southwest during the wintertime, and cattle wearing every brand imaginable would show up along the Devil’s River or other common barriers. The need to help each other recover the lost cows and sort the livestock according to brand brought people together. These ancestors of ours loved their chosen profession and cared about the people who shared their same occupation. John Chisum who ranched in Brown and Coleman counties along with Jim Coffey and Richard Tankersley, met at the branding sites and discussed their families. Chisum made many cattle drives toward Kansas to the railheads to sell his steers. If ranch houses were close to the round-up, families met over meals and maybe some dancing took place to the sound of fiddle music. John Chisum didn’t chat about a family much because he wasn’t married, but he let his fiddle do the talking.

